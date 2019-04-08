Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,326.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,230,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,850,072 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,090.3% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,130,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,700,000 after buying an additional 4,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,967,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,891,000 after buying an additional 2,365,961 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,783,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after buying an additional 1,363,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,553 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

