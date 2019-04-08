StoneCo (STNE) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.27.
StoneCo stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.79.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $24,360,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $16,539,000. Apoletto Ltd bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $12,727,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,810,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.
Read More: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.