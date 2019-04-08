StoneCo (STNE) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.27.

StoneCo stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.79.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $24,360,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $16,539,000. Apoletto Ltd bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $12,727,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,810,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

