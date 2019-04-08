Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC Has $11.28 Million Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.6% of Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 157.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,905,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,104,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 179,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,753,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,070,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.68.

NYSE CVX opened at $126.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $592,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

