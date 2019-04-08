Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $197.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apple to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/stokes-capital-advisors-llc-has-3-18-million-stake-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.