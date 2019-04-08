Stifel Financial Corp Has $876,000 Stake in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,696 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,895.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,377,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 6,700,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 13,848 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $698,354.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,826.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,814,454 shares of company stock valued at $337,496,303 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on CBRE Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

