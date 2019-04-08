Stericycle (SRCL) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stericycle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $852.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,880 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Stericycle by 6,998.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,615,132 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,998,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,719,000 after buying an additional 1,470,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $41,704,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,030,000 after buying an additional 585,227 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

