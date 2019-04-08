StarTek (SRT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SRT stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. StarTek has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $158.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million.

In other news, COO Peter F. Martino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $37,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in StarTek by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.