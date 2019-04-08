Startcoin Price Hits $0.0032 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Startcoin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $146,355.00 and $27.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00016688 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000088 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

