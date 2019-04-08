Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXO. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,979,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,342,000 after buying an additional 3,450,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,199,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,199,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Concho Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,785,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,635,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,401,577,000 after purchasing an additional 349,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXO opened at $109.83 on Monday. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $163.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 55.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CXO shares. TheStreet upgraded Concho Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $154.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

In related news, Director Gary A. Merriman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.51 per share, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $462,084.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

