Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $675,000 Position in AAR Corp. (AIR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in AAR by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AAR by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.00. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.70 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $120,126.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,954.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 612,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,728,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

