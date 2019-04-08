Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 40,503 Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cutera at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 54.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Cutera stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.73. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $56.05.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cutera from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.
