Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 51.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,218,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Herman Miller by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,007,000 after purchasing an additional 123,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Douglas D. French sold 3,800 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $125,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 9,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $316,499.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,947.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLHR opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.43 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

MLHR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

