SpreadCoin Price Hits $0.0096 (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. SpreadCoin has a market capitalization of $107,344.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SpreadCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpreadCoin Profile

SpreadCoin (CRYPTO:SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin . The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpreadCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpreadCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.