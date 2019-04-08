Spendcoin Market Capitalization Tops $10.97 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00001472 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00352723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.01600076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00239881 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,691,173 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

