Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Spectrum Brands worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.97 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

