SparksPay (SPK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $490.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $164,467.00 and approximately $490.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000551 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000424 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

