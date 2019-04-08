SP Plus (SP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SP stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $762.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $377.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Toy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ricchiuto sold 4,913 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SP Plus by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SP Plus by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in SP Plus by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services to commercial, hospitality, institutional, municipal and governmental, and aviation clients in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

