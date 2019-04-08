SounDAC Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, SounDAC has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $7.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00104260 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012594 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000530 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000562 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io . SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.