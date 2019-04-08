Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Novartis (NVS) Stock Price

News articles about Novartis (NYSE:NVS) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Novartis earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NVS opened at $93.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Novartis has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.8646 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.94.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 24,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,154.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 642,738 shares of company stock worth $820,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

