Snap Inc (SNAP) CFO Sells $273,816.00 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Lara Sweet sold 22,818 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $273,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 642,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,712,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lara Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 25th, Lara Sweet sold 22,818 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $228,408.18.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Lara Sweet sold 11,701 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $108,234.25.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Lara Sweet sold 6,489 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $37,441.53.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.84 on Monday. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Snap by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

