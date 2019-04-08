Smith & Nephew (SNN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 74.80% from the stock’s previous close.
SNN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Shares of NYSE SNN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.69. 12,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,598. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.