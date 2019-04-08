Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,417 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.01% of Sleep Number worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 1,761.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2,577.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 1,045.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.42. 2,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,136. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. Sleep Number Corp has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $49.19.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 178.70%. The company had revenue of $411.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 34,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $1,450,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,690 shares of company stock worth $5,717,698. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Sleep Number to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/sleep-number-corp-snbr-shares-sold-by-dalton-greiner-hartman-maher-co.html.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.