Sintana Energy (SEI) Shares Up 23.8%

Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI)’s share price shot up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 103,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 101,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and a P/E ratio of -6.84.
Sintana Energy Company Profile (CVE:SEI)
Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.
Further Reading: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.