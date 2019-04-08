Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI)’s share price shot up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 103,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 101,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and a P/E ratio of -6.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sintana Energy (SEI) Shares Up 23.8%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/sintana-energy-sei-shares-up-23-8.html.

Sintana Energy Company Profile (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.