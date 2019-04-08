Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up about 1.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.47. The stock had a trading volume of 623,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,295. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.78 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 63.21%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

