Simlatus (SIML) & Coeur Mining (CDE) Head to Head Survey

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

This table compares Coeur Mining and Simlatus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -7.74% -0.22% -0.11% Simlatus N/A N/A -26,286.29%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coeur Mining and Simlatus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 1 5 0 2.83 Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus target price of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 84.96%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Simlatus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coeur Mining and Simlatus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $625.90 million 1.34 -$48.40 million ($0.01) -410.00 Simlatus $20,000.00 3.04 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

Simlatus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Coeur Mining has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simlatus has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Simlatus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada. The company also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Simlatus Company Profile

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products. It sells its products through a distribution network of audio/video equipment retailers. The company was formerly known as Grid Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Simlatus Corporation in April 2016. Simlatus Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.