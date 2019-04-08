Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Shares Bought by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,961,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,098 shares during the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners makes up 2.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $121,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,255,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,918,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 289,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,766,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,507 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHLX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.69. 435,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,774. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 88.45% and a negative return on equity of 411.89%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Shawn J. Carsten purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $90,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

