Shaw Communications (SJR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 9th. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.
Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.31 billion.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJR. Desjardins raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.
