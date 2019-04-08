SHACoin (SHA) Market Cap Hits $0.00

SHACoin (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, SHACoin has traded flat against the US dollar. SHACoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $64.00 worth of SHACoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHACoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.07 or 0.03935764 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000581 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019613 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000051 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SHACoin

SHACoin (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. SHACoin’s official Twitter account is @Shacoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHACoin’s official website is www.shacoin2.com

Buying and Selling SHACoin

SHACoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHACoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHACoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHACoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

