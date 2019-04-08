Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 11,800 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,012,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,197,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 139,012,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,197,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,755,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,101 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,997,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 5,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $428,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,978.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $95,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,856. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

