Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,617 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Seacor were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seacor by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Seacor by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

CKH stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.76. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.36). Seacor had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacor news, Vice Chairman Oivind Lorentzen sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $254,719.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,571.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CKH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

