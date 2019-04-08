SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,828,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 1,256,947 shares.The stock last traded at $1.80 and had previously closed at $1.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 132.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 66,193 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/scynexis-scyx-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

About SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.