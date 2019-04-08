Scientific Games (SGMS) Trading Down 8.7%

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s share price was down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 2,288,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,475,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.32.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $885.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,050,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after buying an additional 806,935 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,451,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 632,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Scientific Games by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

