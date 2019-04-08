Schneider Electric (SU) PT Set at €77.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.88 ($84.75).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.