SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for SANUWAVE Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for SANUWAVE Health’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of SNWV opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -1.67. SANUWAVE Health has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

