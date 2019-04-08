Samuel Duddy Purchases 74,277 Shares of Freehill Mining Ltd (FHS) Stock

Freehill Mining Ltd (ASX:FHS) insider Samuel Duddy acquired 74,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.66 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$123,076.99 ($87,288.64).

Samuel Duddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Samuel Duddy bought 150,000 shares of Freehill Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,950.00 ($1,382.98).

On Wednesday, January 30th, Samuel Duddy bought 150,000 shares of Freehill Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,250.00 ($1,595.74).

Shares of ASX FHS opened at A$0.02 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. Freehill Mining Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.08 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89.

Freehill Mining Limited engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the Yerbas Buenas magnetite project located in Chile. It also explores for iron ore, copper, and gold deposits. The company is based in West Melbourne, Australia.

