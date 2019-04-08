salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Sells $790,350.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $790,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $794,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,612,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $1,591,200.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $1,554,600.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $816,200.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,619,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $805,100.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,615,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $1,593,600.00.

CRM traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $158.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,205,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,304,923,000 after acquiring an additional 75,769 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

