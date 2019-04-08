Sageworth Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,000 ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (DGRO)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,143,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,411,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,529,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,928 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,916,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,302,000 after purchasing an additional 427,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,012,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,695,000 after purchasing an additional 394,466 shares during the period.

Get ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF alerts:

Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $37.40. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a 52 week low of $530.00 and a 52 week high of $689.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2179 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sageworth Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,000 ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (DGRO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/sageworth-trust-co-purchases-shares-of-1000-ishares-tr-core-divid-gr-etf-dgro.html.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.