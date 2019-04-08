Sageworth Trust Co Has $134.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 16.7% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $134,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,955,000 after acquiring an additional 105,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $147.72. 1,610,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,524. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $151.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.772 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

