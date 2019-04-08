Sageworth Trust Co Acquires Shares of 877 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 877 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,448,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,944,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,963,000 after buying an additional 5,469,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,395,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,019,000 after buying an additional 2,474,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,568,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,791,000 after buying an additional 1,791,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,356,000 after buying an additional 1,273,742 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 104,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,614. The company has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.13). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.564 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.17%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

