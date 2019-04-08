Saga (SAGA) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGA. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Saga from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Investec reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Saga in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saga has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 147.40 ($1.93).

Get Saga alerts:

SAGA stock opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $745.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 98.15 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Saga’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.