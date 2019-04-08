RYU Apparel (RYU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 504130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.51.
RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)
RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.
