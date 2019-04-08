Ryder System, Inc. (R) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,570,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,370,000 after purchasing an additional 475,667 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,638,000 after buying an additional 463,706 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ryder System by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,344,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 800,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,916,000 after acquiring an additional 67,630 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,792. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

