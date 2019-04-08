Rupee (RUP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $215,298.00 and $0.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00001000 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000351 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 33,985,800 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

