RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 43.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.44. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

