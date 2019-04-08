Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s (RBS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBS. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 341 ($4.46) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 309.77 ($4.05).

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

LON:RBS traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 252.50 ($3.30). 5,451,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 297.40 ($3.89). The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.