Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give UniCredit (UCG) a €17.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €15.20 ($17.67) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. UniCredit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.09 ($18.70).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.