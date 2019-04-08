Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (CBK) a €8.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.70 ($7.79) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.01 ($10.48).

Shares of CBK opened at €7.53 ($8.75) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 52-week high of €11.16 ($12.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

