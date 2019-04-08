Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

ROST stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 9,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $907,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 19,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,813,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,054 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,328 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

