Rockland Trust Co. Has $14.96 Million Position in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after buying an additional 997,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,110,000 after acquiring an additional 997,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $653,205,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,503,000 after purchasing an additional 127,339 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,344,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $289,217.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter R. Wall sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $117,760.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

SRE traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.79. 1,677,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.25.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

