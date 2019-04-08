Rock Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges (RKT)

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded up 60.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Rock has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. Rock has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rock token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00344260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.09 or 0.01541579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00239137 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Rock Profile

Rock was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. Rock’s official website is gbx.gi . Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rock Token Trading

Rock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.